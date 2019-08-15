Kirkland faces Colby Courter in a six-rounder on August 24. (Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

On August 24, Davies Entertainment in association with Underwood Promotions is bringing boxing back to the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas with Capital City Fight Night.

Austin fighter James Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) will return to the ring with his new management team, Davies Entertainment. Kirkland is coming off of a four-year layoff following his loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The heavy-hitting Kirkland will be facing Colby Courter (13-14, 10 KOs) in a six-round middleweight contest on August 24.

When asked who Kirkland is now training with, the president of Davies Entertainment, Cameron Davies, responded: “He is doing his strength and conditioning with Bay Bay McClinton and his boxing training with Arturo Ytuarte and Artemis Martinez. The Boom is Back and I am telling you, stronger than ever. We have a top Nutritionist and have really been working on his balance and movement as the power has always been there.”

Also featured on the card will be Eddie Ortiz (8-0-2, 4 KOs) vs. Jas Phipps (10-6-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout; welterweights Daniel Baiz (13-1, 5 KOs) and Marquis Hawthorne (7-11, 1 KO) will face off in an eight-round welterweight match; and Benjamin Whitaker (11-3, 2 KOs) vs. Raymond Guzman (3-2, 2 KOs) rounds out the card.

Davies Entertainment musical artists Vi$ion and Bankreaux will perform at the event.

