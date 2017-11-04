James Kirkland vs. Alfredo Angulo

By Boxing News on November 4, 2017
James Kirkland vs. Alfredo Angulo
Kirkland was 29-1, Angulo was 20-1, and fight lived up to expectations, and then some.

On November 5, 2011 at Centro de Cancun in Cancun, Mexico,  James Kirkland from Austin, Texas, met Alfredo Angulo from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, for the WBC Continental Americas light middleweight title. Kirkland was 29-1 going in, Angulo was 20-1, and fight lived up to expectations, and then some…

Classic: James Kirkland vs. Alfredo Angulo



Fighter's Info

  • James Kirkland

  • Alfredo Angulo

Real Name James Derick Kirkland
Origin Austin Texas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1984.03.19 (33)
Rated at
W-L-D W32+L2+D0=34
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.09 Saul Alvarez 44-1-1 L(KO) 3/12
2013.12.07 Glen Tapia 20-0-0 W(TKO) 6/10
2012.03.24 Carlos Molina 19-4-2 W(DQ) 10/12
2011.11.05 Alfredo Angulo 20-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2011.07.23 Alexis Hloros 15-3-2 W(TKO) 2/8
2011.06.24 Dennis Sharpe 17-7-3 W(KO) 1/8

