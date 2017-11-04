James Kirkland vs. Alfredo Angulo

Kirkland was 29-1, Angulo was 20-1, and fight lived up to expectations, and then some.



On November 5, 2011 at Centro de Cancun in Cancun, Mexico, James Kirkland from Austin, Texas, met Alfredo Angulo from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, for the WBC Continental Americas light middleweight title. Kirkland was 29-1 going in, Angulo was 20-1, and fight lived up to expectations, and then some…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion