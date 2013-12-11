Toney was outspoken to a fault, but he knew how to turn out the lights on Vassily Jirov.

James Toney is outspoken to a fault. He says what’s on his mind, no matter who it alienates. But when we turn down the volume and take measure of Toney the fighter, one realizes what an incredible talent he was. His April 26, 2003 fight at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut for the IBF cruiserweight title was one of Toney’s shining moments. He was fighting above his natural weight, and he lumbered a bit more than one might like. But there’s no denying Toney’s ring generalship, his almost sixth sense within the squared circle. And best of all, as this fight indicates, James knew how to turn out the lights when he had to…