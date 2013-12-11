James Toney vs. Vassily Jirov

By Boxing News on June 10, 2019
Toney was outspoken to a fault, but he knew how to turn out the lights on Vassily Jirov.

James Toney is outspoken to a fault. He says what’s on his mind, no matter who it alienates. But when we turn down the volume and take measure of Toney the fighter, one realizes what an incredible talent he was. His April 26, 2003 fight at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut for the IBF cruiserweight title was one of Toney’s shining moments. He was fighting above his natural weight, and he lumbered a bit more than one might like. But there’s no denying Toney’s ring generalship, his almost sixth sense within the squared circle. And best of all, as this fight indicates, James knew how to turn out the lights when he had to…

James Toney vs Vassiliy Jirov (High Quality)



  1. New Orleans Photos 03:22pm, 11/12/2013

    This is the fight many fans look to as the one to take 5 years off Toney’s career. Entertaining indeed, but this is also when I stopped enjoying Toney.

Real Name James Nathaniel Toney
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.08.24 (51)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L10+D3=91
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.08 Charles Ellis 9-3-1 L(UD) 10/10
2013.11.14 Matt Legg 6-1-0 W(TKO) 3/3
2013.11.14 Jason Gavern 23-15-4 L(MD) 3/3
2013.06.28 Kenny Lemos 12-7-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.04.28 Lucas Browne 15-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.04.07 Bobby Gunn 21-4-1 W(RTD) 5/12

