On February 8, 1992 at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF middleweight champion James Toney, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, defended his title against Dave Tiberi, from New Castle, Delaware. Toney was undefeated at 28-0. Tiberi was 22-2-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and was one of the most appalling decisions of all time….

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment