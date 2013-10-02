James Toney vs. Dave Tiberi
By Boxing News on February 7, 2017
James Toney was 28-0. Dave Tiberi was 22-2-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On February 8, 1992 at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF middleweight champion James Toney, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, defended his title against Dave Tiberi, from New Castle, Delaware. Toney was undefeated at 28-0. Tiberi was 22-2-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and was one of the most appalling decisions of all time….
Jim Crue 12:15pm, 02/08/2016
The blonde woman with he big hair was his manager Jackie Kallen
Art 08:24am, 02/08/2016
Who is the blonde woman near Toney ?
tuxtucis 06:35am, 02/08/2016
Nelson-Fenech I or Harada-Famechon I too
tuxtucis 06:30am, 02/08/2016
Sorry for you, but i’ve Three points for Toney, exactly as the two judges who gave the match to Toney. So for me really not the worst decision on film. What to say of Ramirez-Whitaker I or Bradley-Pacquiao ?
Bill Angresano 10:34am, 02/07/2016
A fight at the time , that painfully illustrated most everything that is wrong in professional Boxing and maybe sometimes in “Life” . The classic case of the unaccepted , “unattached” humble professional verses the “superstar” anointed one. “... you can have a rematch!!!?” _ “... no thanks”
Mat 07:21am, 02/11/2015
I’m a huge Toney fan, but this robbery was devastatingly heartbreaking to watch.
Major kudos to Tiberi for handling it like a true gentleman.
(Toney admitted to losing this 17 years later in ‘09.)
KEN ROBINSON 01:33pm, 11/18/2014
WORSE DECISION I EVER SAW!!! REMEMBER WATCHING THIS AND NOT BELIEVING HOW ANY ONE WHO CALLS HIMSELF KNOWLEGABLE ON BOXING CALLING IT FOR TONEY!!!1 THIS POOR GUY WAS ROBBED OF HIS ONE MOMENT! AND FOR THST THESE JUDGES SHOULD HAVE BEEN FINED OR FIRED OR SOMETHING!!
Ted 10:16am, 02/15/2014
Dave is a good friend. A true man of God. This was just plain awful
richard c mendel 07:41pm, 02/08/2014
The entire Tiberi family is a well known entity in the Southeast Pennsylvania area. Having said that, who would have listened except other Philly people prior to the fight?
McGrain 12:19am, 02/12/2013
Yes, this is arguably the worst decision on film.
The thresher 02:07pm, 02/10/2013
Worse decision of all time