By Boxing News on January 12, 2018
Both fighters were undefeated coming in. Toney was 23-0-1. Merqui Sosa was 18-0.

On January 13, 1991 at Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, James “Lights Out” Toney, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought Merqui Sosa, from Brooklyn by way of Dominican Republic, for the IBC middleweight title. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. Toney was 23-0-1. Sosa was 18-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

James Toney vs Merqui Sosa



Fighter's Info

  • James Toney

  • Merqui Sosa

Real Name James Nathaniel Toney
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.08.24 (50)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L10+D3=91
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.08 Charles Ellis 9-3-1 L(UD) 10/10
2013.11.14 Matt Legg 6-1-0 W(TKO) 3/3
2013.11.14 Jason Gavern 23-15-4 L(MD) 3/3
2013.06.28 Kenny Lemos 12-7-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.04.28 Lucas Browne 15-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.04.07 Bobby Gunn 21-4-1 W(RTD) 5/12

