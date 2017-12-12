Toney was undefeated at 28-0-1 and at the top of his game. McCallum was 42-1.

On December 13, 1991 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF middleweight champion James “Lights Out” Toney, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought WBA middleweight champion Mike McCallum, aka Bodysnatcher, from Kingston, Jamaica. Toney was undefeated at 28-0-1 and maybe at the top of his game. McCallum was 42-1 and not far behind. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds…