James Toney vs. Mike McCallum

By Boxing News on December 12, 2017
James Toney vs. Mike McCallum
Toney was undefeated at 28-0-1 and at the top of his game. McCallum was 42-1.

On December 13, 1991 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF middleweight champion James “Lights Out” Toney, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought WBA middleweight champion Mike McCallum, aka Bodysnatcher, from Kingston, Jamaica. Toney was undefeated at 28-0-1 and maybe at the top of his game. McCallum was 42-1 and not far behind. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

James Toney vs. Mike Mccallum 1 Part 1



James Toney vs. Mike Mccallum 1 Part 2



James Toney vs. Mike Mccallum 1 Part3



James Toney vs. Mike Mccallum 1 Part 4



James Toney vs. Mike Mccallum 1 Part 5



Tags: James Toney Mike McCallum December 13th 1991 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • James Toney

  • Mike McCallum

Real Name James Nathaniel Toney
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.08.24 (49)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L10+D3=91
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.08 Charles Ellis 9-3-1 L(UD) 10/10
2013.11.14 Matt Legg 6-1-0 W(TKO) 3/3
2013.11.14 Jason Gavern 23-15-4 L(MD) 3/3
2013.06.28 Kenny Lemos 12-7-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.04.28 Lucas Browne 15-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.04.07 Bobby Gunn 21-4-1 W(RTD) 5/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record