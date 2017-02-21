James Toney vs. Mike McCallum III

By Boxing News on February 21, 2017
James Toney vs. Mike McCallum III
Lights Out was 53-3-2. Mike McCallum was 49-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 22, 1997 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, multi-division champion James “Lights Out” Toney, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, met Mike McCallum, from Kingston, Jamaica, for the third time. Their first meeting was in 1991 and the two men fought to a draw. The rematch was fought a year later and it was a majority decision in favor of Toney. Their third meeting was for the vacant WBU cruiserweight title. Lights Out was 53-3-2 coming in. McCallum, aka the Body Snatcher, was 49-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Fighter's Info

  • James Toney

  • Mike McCallum

Real Name James Nathaniel Toney
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.08.24 (49)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L10+D3=91
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.08 Charles Ellis 9-3-1 L(UD) 10/10
2013.11.14 Matt Legg 6-1-0 W(TKO) 3/3
2013.11.14 Jason Gavern 23-15-4 L(MD) 3/3
2013.06.28 Kenny Lemos 12-7-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.04.28 Lucas Browne 15-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.04.07 Bobby Gunn 21-4-1 W(RTD) 5/12

