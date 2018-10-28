James Toney vs. Tony Thornton

By Boxing News on October 28, 2018
Tony Thornton, aka the Punching Postman, like a postage stamp was about to get licked.

On October 29th, 1993 at the Civic Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, James Lights Out” Toney,  from Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought Tony Thornton from Glassboro, New Jersey, for the IBF super middleweight title. Toney was still undefeated at 39-0-2. Thornton, aka the Punching Postman, was 35-5-1, and like a postage stamp he was about to get licked…

James Toney vs Tony Thornton Part 1



James Toney vs Tony Thornton Part 2



James Toney vs Tony Thornton Part 3



James Toney vs Tony Thornton Part 4



Fighter's Info

  • James Toney

  • Tony Thornton

Real Name James Nathaniel Toney
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.08.24 (50)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L10+D3=91
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.08 Charles Ellis 9-3-1 L(UD) 10/10
2013.11.14 Matt Legg 6-1-0 W(TKO) 3/3
2013.11.14 Jason Gavern 23-15-4 L(MD) 3/3
2013.06.28 Kenny Lemos 12-7-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.04.28 Lucas Browne 15-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.04.07 Bobby Gunn 21-4-1 W(RTD) 5/12

