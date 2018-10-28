Tony Thornton, aka the Punching Postman, like a postage stamp was about to get licked.

On October 29th, 1993 at the Civic Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, James Lights Out” Toney, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought Tony Thornton from Glassboro, New Jersey, for the IBF super middleweight title. Toney was still undefeated at 39-0-2. Thornton, aka the Punching Postman, was 35-5-1, and like a postage stamp he was about to get licked…