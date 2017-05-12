Jamie Cox bout announced

By Cain Bradley on May 12, 2017
Jamie Cox bout announced
Cox will fight for the WBA Inter-Continental Super-Middleweight title against Lewis Taylor.

Taylor has taken Tommy Langford and Eamonn O’Kane the distance and is a strong opponent for Cox to take on…

Recent Eddie Hearn signing Jamie Cox (21-0) has had his first fight for Matchroom Boxing announced. It will take place on the undercard of Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence. It will be for the WBA Inter-Continental Super-Middleweight title against Lewis Taylor (19-3-1). Taylor has taken Tommy Langford and Eamonn O’Kane the distance and is a strong opponent for Cox to take on. It was also announced that the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medalist will take on Rocky Fielding for the British title, with purse bids set for June 14.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: jamie cox rocky fielding Errol Spence Jr. Kell Brook Eddie Hearn lewis taylor cain bradley

Read More Blogs
Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Jamie Cox

  • Lewis Taylor

Origin Swindon Wiltshire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1986.08.24 (31)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W18+L0+D0=18
Height 5 feet 11 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.14 Alistair Warren 8-8-4 W(TKO) 1/8
2013.06.15 Matiouze Royer 7-12-4 W(PTS) 6/6
2011.09.09 Obodai Sai 16-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2011.05.21 Marcus Portman 20-7-2 W(TKO) 3/8
2010.02.13 Michael Frontin 2-6-1 W(PTS) 8/8
2009.10.30 Manoocha Salari 4-9-3 W(RTD) 3/8

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record