Recent Eddie Hearn signing Jamie Cox (21-0) has had his first fight for Matchroom Boxing announced. It will take place on the undercard of Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence. It will be for the WBA Inter-Continental Super-Middleweight title against Lewis Taylor (19-3-1). Taylor has taken Tommy Langford and Eamonn O’Kane the distance and is a strong opponent for Cox to take on. It was also announced that the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medalist will take on Rocky Fielding for the British title, with purse bids set for June 14.