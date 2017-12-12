“If you look at Ergashev’s past opponents, he hasn’t fought against anyone that talented.”

Undefeated contender Sonny Fredrickson (18-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, will take on Uzbekistan powerhouse Shohjahon Ergashev (10-0, 10 KOs) in the opening bout of the Friday, January 12 episode of ShoBox: The New Generation on Showtime (10pm ET/PT). The event will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

The co-feature of the night will be a 10-round super bantamweight attraction with Jesse Hernandez (10-1, 7 KOs) taking on former National Golden Gloves gold medalist Ernesto Garza (9-2, 5 KOs).

The main event will feature two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) defending her IBF and WBC super middleweight world championships against Tori Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KOs).

Fredrickson vs. Ergashev will be an eight-rounder contested at super lightweight. Ergashev has been a pro for a little more than a year and sports an impressive amateur career. He won 202 of his 2016 amateur bouts, and won a silver medal in the welterweight division at the 2016 Olympics. He now trains in Detroit with Javan “Sugar” Hill Steward and Rick Phillips at Kronk Gym.

Fredrickson, trained by Toledo’s Lamar Wright, is ranked #9 by the WBA in the super lightweight division. The Ohio native had a record of 120-8 in the amateurs and had a highly decorated career in the unpaid ranks. As detailed in his interview with Boxing.com in late November, Fredrickson traveled to Colombia to defeat local undefeated Placido Ramirez for the WBA Fedebol title with a third round knockout.

“I know Sonny is a world-ranked, highly touted fighter,” Ergashev said. “I look forward to continuing my knockout streak and getting my 12th KO on January 12. I am excited to fight on SHOWTIME and show the world what I bring to the ring.”

“If you look at Ergashev’s past opponents, he hasn’t fought against anyone that talented, so I’m confident that I’ll stop him in his tracks,” Fredrickson said. “I’m sure he’ll try to come out strong in the beginning of the fight, but I plan to break him down.

“Plenty of boxing stars got their first break on SHOWTIME, so fighting on this network is huge for me. I’m ready to capitalize on this opportunity and showcase my skills on one of the biggest platforms in boxing. My goal is to put on a great performance at Turning Stone and get the victory.”

Tickets for the event are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling the Turning Stone Resort Box Office at 800-771-7711 or at Ticketmaster.com.