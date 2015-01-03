On March 1, 1992 at Princes Park Football Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, WBC super featherweight champion Azumah Nelson, aka The Professor, from Accra, Ghana, fought Jeff Fenech, from Sydney, Australia, for the second of three times. Their first fight was nine months earlier and ended in a split decision draw. Going into the rematch, Nelson was 34-2-1. Fenech was still undefeated as 26-0-1. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds and was crowned 1992 Upset of the Year by Ring Magazine…

