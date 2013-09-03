Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy

By Boxing News on March 3, 2017
Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy
On March 4th, 2006 at M.E.N. Arena, Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, WBO super middleweight champion Joe Calzaghe, from Hammersmith, England, fought Jeff Lacy, from St. Petersburg, Florida, for the WBO and IBF titles. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. Calzaghe was 40-0. Jeff Lacy was 21-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy | Part 1



Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy | Part 2



Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy | Part 3



Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy | Part 4



Joe Calzaghe vs. Jeff Lacy | Part 5



  1. shotgun517 05:22am, 03/09/2013

    Flat out schooled him

