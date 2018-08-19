Jennings Stops Dimitrenko
Saturday night at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, heavyweight contender Bryant Jennings (24-2, 14 KOs), from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, stopped Alexander Dimitrenko (41-4, 26 KOs), the veteran heavyweight from Hamburg, Germany by way of Yevpatoria, Crimea, at 1:56 of round nine to win the vacant IBF International and NABO titles.
“I was prepared for a tough 12 rounds,” said Jennings after the fight. “I did what I had to do. I was in great shape. He’s a big dude. He’s not as slow as I thought. I made adjustments, and I got the job done.”
Jennings was dropped in the fourth. Dimitrenko twice climbed off the canvas in the eighth, before the ref waved it off, possibly prematurely, midway through the ninth.
The Philly fighter has won five in a row since his back-to-back losses to Wladimir Klitschko and Luis Ortiz in 2015, and it edging closer to a possible world title shot in 2019.
“I’m going to stay in shape,” Jennings said. “I’m ready for a big fight, a title fight.”
Casanovita de Ahome 04:22pm, 08/19/2018
The shameful commentary before during and after was that Dimitrenko was a quitter in other words a dog! Then you had Lennox screaming from ringside that he was a “pussy”! The Russian gave all that he had but the referee made sure he would keep the story line going by pulling the fastest wave off in boxing history though Dimitrenko clearly wanted to keep going….he started waving the very instant the last uppercut landed! In the post fight interview Jennings actually said Dimitrenko was “a big dude” and “not as “sweet” as I thought he was”!