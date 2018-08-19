“I'm going to stay in shape. I'm ready for a big title fight.” (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Saturday night at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, heavyweight contender Bryant Jennings (24-2, 14 KOs), from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, stopped Alexander Dimitrenko (41-4, 26 KOs), the veteran heavyweight from Hamburg, Germany by way of Yevpatoria, Crimea, at 1:56 of round nine to win the vacant IBF International and NABO titles.

“I was prepared for a tough 12 rounds,” said Jennings after the fight. “I did what I had to do. I was in great shape. He’s a big dude. He’s not as slow as I thought. I made adjustments, and I got the job done.”

Jennings was dropped in the fourth. Dimitrenko twice climbed off the canvas in the eighth, before the ref waved it off, possibly prematurely, midway through the ninth.

The Philly fighter has won five in a row since his back-to-back losses to Wladimir Klitschko and Luis Ortiz in 2015, and it edging closer to a possible world title shot in 2019.

“I’m going to stay in shape,” Jennings said. “I’m ready for a big fight, a title fight.”