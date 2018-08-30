Jermain Taylor Redux

By Robert Ecksel on August 30, 2018
Jermain Taylor Redux
The police arrested Taylor at his home in Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday afternoon.

He has been spiraling out of control for years, a victim of his demons and, perhaps, the sport at which he excelled…

What the hell happened to Jermain Taylor?

The 40-year-old former middleweight champion was arrested again. He has been spiraling out of control for several years, a victim of his demons and, perhaps, the sport at which he excelled.

Police were called to Taylor’s home in Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly punched a woman, held a knife to her throat, and if there was any doubt of his misguided intentions, he also threatened to kill her.

Taylor was booked into the Pulaski County Jail and has been denied bail. The charges are third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault. It could have been worse and will someday likely be worse, however much we hope he gets the help he needs.

But an alarming number of incidents, including but not limited to accusations of biting a woman on her face and arm and threatening to kill her, beating up a fellow patient at a substance abuse facility, and shooting his cousin in the leg during an argument, does not bode well for Taylor’s future.

In a world gone mad, brain-damaged Jermain Taylor is unfortunately an exemplar.

Comments

  1. Chico Salmon 07:00am, 08/30/2018

    The guy’s eyes look gone. Dead man eyes. Definitely got some demons in his soul. Attacking women and the weak, maybe he just needs a good ole attitude adjustment from someone even tougher than him. He’ll probably get it where he is going.

  2. Chico Salmon 06:49am, 08/30/2018

    “Sign O’ The Times” by Prince. Cue the music, maestro.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Jermain Taylor

Origin Little Rock Arkansas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.08.11 (40)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W32+L4+D1=37
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Pat Burns, Ozell Nelson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.12.14 Juan Carlos Candelo 32-12-4 W(TKO) 7/10
2012.10.12 Raul Munoz 22-15-1 W(KO) 2/10
2012.04.20 Caleb Truax 18-0-1 W(UD) 10/10
2011.12.30 Jessie Nicklow 22-2-3 W(TKO) 8/10
2009.10.17 Arthur Abraham 30-0-0 L(KO) 12/12
2009.04.25 Carl Froch 24-0-0 L(TKO) 12/12

