The police arrested Taylor at his home in Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday afternoon.

He has been spiraling out of control for years, a victim of his demons and, perhaps, the sport at which he excelled…

What the hell happened to Jermain Taylor?

The 40-year-old former middleweight champion was arrested again. He has been spiraling out of control for several years, a victim of his demons and, perhaps, the sport at which he excelled.

Police were called to Taylor’s home in Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly punched a woman, held a knife to her throat, and if there was any doubt of his misguided intentions, he also threatened to kill her.

Taylor was booked into the Pulaski County Jail and has been denied bail. The charges are third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault. It could have been worse and will someday likely be worse, however much we hope he gets the help he needs.

But an alarming number of incidents, including but not limited to accusations of biting a woman on her face and arm and threatening to kill her, beating up a fellow patient at a substance abuse facility, and shooting his cousin in the leg during an argument, does not bode well for Taylor’s future.

In a world gone mad, brain-damaged Jermain Taylor is unfortunately an exemplar.