Jess Willard vs. Frank Moran
By Boxing News on March 24, 2018
History has not been kind to the Pottawatomie Giant, but YouTube is considerably kinder.
“It pays me better to knock teeth out than put them in.”—Frank Moran
On March 25, 1916 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, heavyweight champion Jess Willard, the Pottawatomie Giant, defended his title against Frank Moran, aka the Pittsburgh Dentist. Willard had won the title from Jack Johnson in Havana a year earlier and it was Big Jess’s first defense of the crown. Moran was no slouch. His record at the time was 27-11-7, and he had fought Gunboat Smith (twice), Luther McCarty, Jack Johnson, and. Bombardier Wells. Willard was 23-4-1 coming in. History has not been especially kind to the Pottawatomie Giant. YouTube is somewhat kinder. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Lucas McCain 08:37am, 03/25/2017
Good question about Nat’s 25. You can bet, though, that Muhammad Ali would still not get on the list. He got to be a grouch in his later years. Frank Moran fans might be interested in his appearance in the Fred Astaire film, Follow the Fleet. He plays the big, tough-faced mug among the sailors as Fred leads tries to teach dancing on board ship.
johnny yuma 07:50am, 03/26/2013
Just wonder,Willard went 20 with Da Gunboat,beat a still very very good Johnson 26 rds,maybe rated too low all-time? Wish Nat would have made at least top 25.