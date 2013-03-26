History has not been kind to the Pottawatomie Giant, but YouTube is considerably kinder.

“It pays me better to knock teeth out than put them in.”—Frank Moran

On March 25, 1916 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, heavyweight champion Jess Willard, the Pottawatomie Giant, defended his title against Frank Moran, aka the Pittsburgh Dentist. Willard had won the title from Jack Johnson in Havana a year earlier and it was Big Jess’s first defense of the crown. Moran was no slouch. His record at the time was 27-11-7, and he had fought Gunboat Smith (twice), Luther McCarty, Jack Johnson, and. Bombardier Wells. Willard was 23-4-1 coming in. History has not been especially kind to the Pottawatomie Giant. YouTube is somewhat kinder. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…