On Friday, December 15, former welterweight world champion Jessie Vargas (27-2, 10 KOs) will face Aaron Herrera (33-7-1, 22 KOs) on the 10-round main event of a Friday night edition of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes. The event will take place at Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California. The broadcast will begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

The co-main event will feature welterweights Diego Chaves vs. Jamal James in a 10-rounder. Also on the televised portion of the event will be John Molina Jr. vs. Ivan Redkach in a 10-round super lightweight bout, and an 8-round featherweight fight between Stephen Fulton and Adam Lopez.

“Every fighter is dangerous and if I give Herrera the chance, he’ll knock my head off,” said Vargas. “But I come into every fight with bad intentions and I’m in a position where I know exactly what it takes to get where I want to go. I have a lot of opportunities ahead of me, but first, I have to show the fans that I’m back and look exciting while doing that. Herrera is going to give me his best, but I feel that I have the speed, the experience and the game plan to overcome anything he brings to the table.”

“I’m going against a really good fighter, but he doesn’t punch very hard,” said Herrera. “I will go bombs away from the first round. He can’t hurt me. I’m confident I will win this fight. This is a great opportunity for me. I’ve got to start faster than I did against Brandon Rios and I can’t take anything for granted. The fans will get a great fight and definitely be winners on fight night.”

Tickets for the event are available now via the Pioneer Event Center’s website: www.uavpec.com.