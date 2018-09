On September 16, 2006 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Featherweight champion Jhonny Gonzalez(33-4-0) from Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico fought Super Bantamweight Israel Vazquez(40-3-0) from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Jhonny Gonzalez lost the Featherweight title fight after 10 rounds scheduled for 12 rounds by Technical Knockout(TKO).