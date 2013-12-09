On June 13, 1935 at the Madison Square Garden Bowl in Long Island City, Queens, New York, NYSAC/NBA World heavyweight champion Max Baer, originally from Omaha, Nebraska, defended his titles against Jim Braddock, aka the Cinderella Man, from New York, New York. Baer was 40-7 coming in. Braddock was 49-25-7. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

