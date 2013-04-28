Jimmy Ellis vs. Jerry Quarry
By Boxing News on April 26, 2018
Jimmy Ellis was 24-5. Jerry Quarry was 26-1-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
Gary Chapman 01:16pm, 05/29/2017
I had it 7/6/2 Quarry although very close
The Fight Film Collector 10:30am, 05/03/2016
Without the chipped vertebra, Quarry would have beaten Ellis that night, but in a fight that still would have been competitive and much more exciting. Even with the injury, Jerry almost knocked Ellis out in the 13th. With the title, Quarry would not have stalled for two years the way Ellis did to fight Frazier. Jerry would have gone on to lose to Frazier, but at lease they would have been matched right away, and as we know it would have been a championship worthy contest unlike the walk over that Frazier did to Ellis in 1970. Foreman wasn’t just gracious to Quarry. Quarry is the only man that Foreman has admitted to avoiding. Jerry and George had actually sparred as Foreman was about to turn pro, believing that it would be good for experience. Jerry roughed him up pretty good and the experience stuck.
Eric 08:30am, 04/27/2014
Even if Quarry had been healthy and even if he had beaten Ellis, Jerry would have held the WBA title just long enough to be taken apart by the real champion, Frazier. Frazier and Ali both had Jerry’s number, and I seriously doubt that Foreman was ducking Quarry, Big George was always gracious when describing other fighters. Quarry did exceptionally well in a fine era, but he just couldn’t get past Frazier or Ali. Quarry was never a “true” heavyweight, at least by modern standards, his best weight was a couple or so pounds below 200lbs. Ellis, like Quarry, fought best at under 200lbs, Ellis even started out as a middleweight.
johnny yuma 08:43am, 04/28/2013
I had Quarry by dec.,ha ha Ellis barley got by. Jerry did have a bad back.Ellis was taken apart by Frazier,Ali!