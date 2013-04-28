On April 27, 1968 at Coliseum Arena in Oakland, California, Jimmy Ellis, from Louisville, Kentucky, fought Jerry Quarry, from Bakersfield, California, for the vacant WBA heavyweight title. Ellis was 24-5 coming in. Quarry was 26-1-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment