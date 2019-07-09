Jimmy McLarnin vs. Tony Canzoneri

By Boxing News on July 9, 2019
Jimmy McLarnin vs. Tony Canzoneri
Jimmy McLarnin fought every fighter of distinction during his long and productive career.

Former welterweight champion Jimmy McLarnin was one of the greatest boxers in history and fought everyone of note during his long career. He met Tony Canzoneri, another all-time-great, on May 9, 1936 at Madison Square Garden in the first of their two fights. McLarnin was 52-10-3 going in. Canzoneri was 117-16-8. McLarnin was slowly winding down but still had plenty in the tank. Canzoneri, amazing, was still going strong and would continue to go strong for a few more very busy years…

Jimmy McLarnin vs Tony Canzoneri I (Highlights)



Fighter's Info

  • Jimmy McLarnin

  • Tony Canzoneri

Real Name James Mc Larnin
Origin Hillsborough, County Down, NI
Date of Birth(Age) 1907.12.19 
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W54+L11+D3=68
Height 5 feet 6 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1936.11.20 Lou Ambers 60-3-5 W(UD) 10/10
1936.10.05 Tony Canzoneri 122-17-8 W(UD) 10/10
1936.05.08 Tony Canzoneri 121-16-8 L(UD) 10/10
1935.05.28 Barney Ross 56-3-3 L(UD) 15/15
1934.09.17 Barney Ross 53-2-3 W(SD) 15/15
1934.05.28 Barney Ross 52-2-3 L(SD) 15/15

