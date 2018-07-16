Alfredo Angulo vs. Joachim Alcine

By Boxing News on July 16, 2018
Alfredo Angulo vs. Joachim Alcine
El Perro was 18-1 coming in. Alcine was 32-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 17, 2010 at Agua Caliente Casino, Rancho Mirage, California, Alfredo Angulo, from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, fought Joachim Alcine, from Gonaive, Haiti, for the vacant WBC Continental Americas light middleweight title. El Perro was 18-1 coming in. Alcine was 32-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Alfredo Angulo vs Joachim Alcine



Fighter's Info

  • Alfredo Angulo

  • Joachim Alcine

Real Name Alfredo Angulo Lopez
Origin Mexicali Baja California Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.08.11 (36)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W23+L5+D0=28
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 69 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.06 Delray Raines 19-10-1 W(KO) 5/10
2014.09.13 James De la Rosa 22-2-0 L(UD) 10/10
2014.03.08 Saul Alvarez 42-1-1 L(TKO) 10/12
2013.06.08 Erislandy Lara 17-1-2 L(TKO) 10/12
2012.12.15 Jorge Silva 19-2-2 W(UD) 10/10
2012.11.10 Raul Casarez 19-2-0 W(KO) 1/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record