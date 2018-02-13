Another big fight has been announced for the Anthony Joshua/Joseph Parker undercard.

Another big fight has been announced for the Joshua vs. Parker undercard. Joe Cordina (6-0) will take a big step up when facing Andy Townend (20-4) for the vacant WBA International Lightweight Title. He is a former English Super Featherweight champion with his best wins coming over Chris Conwell and Craig Poxton. Cordina competed for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics and is seen as one of the better prospects coming out of Britain.