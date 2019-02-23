Joe Frazier vs. Jerry Quarry

Frazier would win the heavyweight title in his next bout, but first he had to get by Quarry.

Smokin’ Joe Frazier met Jerry Quarry on June 23, 1969, at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Frazier would win the heavyweight title in his next bout, but first he had to get by Quarry. Quarry was teak tough and was sporting a record of 31-2-4, having lost decisions to Eddie Machen in 1966 and Jimmy Ellis in 1968. Frazier was undefeated at 33-0 and his greatest triumphs were to come. But Frazier vs. Quarry is a heavyweight classic. It was also awarded Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year for 1969…

Joe Frazier vs. Jerry Quarry (23.06.1969)



Real Name Joseph William Frazier
Origin Beaufort South Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1944.01.12 (75)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W32+L4+D1=37
Height 5 feet 12 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Eddie Futch

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.03 Floyd Cummings 15-1-0 D(MDRAW) 10/10
1976.06.15 George Foreman 41-1-0 L(TKO) 5/12
1975.10.01 Muhammad Ali 48-2-0 L(RTD) 14/15
1975.03.02 Jimmy Ellis 38-11-1 W(TKO) 9/12
1974.06.17 Jerry Quarry 49-6-4 W(TKO) 5/10
1974.01.28 Muhammad Ali 43-2-0 L(UD) 12/12

