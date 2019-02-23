Frazier would win the heavyweight title in his next bout, but first he had to get by Quarry.

Smokin’ Joe Frazier met Jerry Quarry on June 23, 1969, at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Frazier would win the heavyweight title in his next bout, but first he had to get by Quarry. Quarry was teak tough and was sporting a record of 31-2-4, having lost decisions to Eddie Machen in 1966 and Jimmy Ellis in 1968. Frazier was undefeated at 33-0 and his greatest triumphs were to come. But Frazier vs. Quarry is a heavyweight classic. It was also awarded Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year for 1969…