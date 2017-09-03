Joyce will make his pro debut on Oct. 20 in London. (Scott Heavey/Getty Images Europe)

Rio Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce (0-0) will make his professional debut on October 20 at the o2 Indigo in London. He will take on Ian Lewison (12-3-1) who recently challenged Dillian Whyte for the British title. Hayemaker promotions had spoke of fast-tracking the London heavyweight and Lewison is a decent test for a first fight. John O’Donnell (32-2) will take on Tamuka Mucha (16-1) on the undercard.