Olympic Silver medalist Joe Joyce (4-0) has mainly gotten credit for his career progression so far. His first defense of the Commonwealth Title will come as a disappointment to many. He takes on Richard Lartey (12-1). The 6’5 Ghanaian has only taken on two opponents with a winning record. One was the 1-0 Nuhu Azuma in his fourth fight whilst Ergun Mersin stopped him in five. This step up will likely be way above Lartey and expect a Joyce stoppage. It will take place on June 15th at the York Hall.