On February 9, 1940 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, heavyweight champion Joe Louis, originally from LaFayette, Alabama, fought the first of two fights against Arturo Godoy, from Iquique, Chile. Louis was 40-1, his only loss coming at the hands of Max Schmeling in 1936. Godoy was 52-10-7 and wasn’t expected to put up much of a fight. But as the New York Times wrote, “Louis won sloppily against a bruising, mauling and rushing fighter who knew no fear or retreat.” The bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment