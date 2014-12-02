Joe Louis vs. Arturo Godoy

By Boxing News on February 8, 2017
Joe Louis vs. Arturo Godoy
"Louis won sloppily against a bruising, mauling and rushing fighter who knew no fear."

On February 9, 1940 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, heavyweight champion Joe Louis, originally from LaFayette, Alabama, fought the first of two fights against Arturo Godoy, from Iquique, Chile. Louis was 40-1, his only loss coming at the hands of Max Schmeling in 1936. Godoy was 52-10-7 and wasn’t expected to put up much of a fight. But as the New York Times wrote, “Louis won sloppily against a bruising, mauling and rushing fighter who knew no fear or retreat.” The bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Joe Louis vs Arturo Godoy, I



Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Jim Crue 06:31am, 02/09/2015

    4 months after this fight Louis knocked him out

  2. Eric 08:58am, 02/12/2014

    Judging by the how well Godoy does in this fight, lends credence to the claim that Marciano might have well beat Louis even if he had met him while Louis was in his prime.

Fighter's Info

  • Joe Louis

  • Arturo Godoy

Real Name Joseph Louis Barrow
Origin LaFayette, Alabama, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1914.05.13 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W66+L3+D0=69
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Trainer Jack Blackburn

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1951.10.26 Rocky Marciano 37-0-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1951.08.15 Jimmy Bivins 78-20-1 W(UD) 10/10
1951.08.01 Cesar Brion 31-5-0 W(UD) 10/10
1951.06.15 Lee Savold 100-40-5 W(KO) 6/15
1951.05.02 Omelio Agramonte 40-11-0 W(UD) 10/10
1951.02.23 Andy Walker 17-8-7 W(TKO) 10/10

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record