Joe Louis vs. Arturo Godoy
By Boxing News on February 8, 2017
"Louis won sloppily against a bruising, mauling and rushing fighter who knew no fear."
On February 9, 1940 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, heavyweight champion Joe Louis, originally from LaFayette, Alabama, fought the first of two fights against Arturo Godoy, from Iquique, Chile. Louis was 40-1, his only loss coming at the hands of Max Schmeling in 1936. Godoy was 52-10-7 and wasn’t expected to put up much of a fight. But as the New York Times wrote, “Louis won sloppily against a bruising, mauling and rushing fighter who knew no fear or retreat.” The bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Jim Crue 06:31am, 02/09/2015
4 months after this fight Louis knocked him out
Eric 08:58am, 02/12/2014
Judging by the how well Godoy does in this fight, lends credence to the claim that Marciano might have well beat Louis even if he had met him while Louis was in his prime.