Joe Louis vs. Billy Conn

By Boxing News on June 17, 2017
Joe Louis vs. Billy Conn
Joe Louis was 49-1. Billy Conn was 59-10-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

“Man, I loaned you my title for twelve rounds and you couldn’t keep it.”—Joe Louis to Billy Conn

“What’s the sense of being Irish if you can’t be dumb every now and then?”—Billy Conn after being KO’d by Joe Louis

On June 18, 1941 at the Polo Grounds, New York City heavyweight champion of the world Joe Louis, originally from LaFayette, Alabama, defended his title against light heavyweight Billy Conn, aka the Pittsburgh Kid, from East Liberty, Pennsylvania. The Brown Bomber was 49-1 coming in. Conn was 59-10-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Joe Louis - Billy Conn Documentary ("Battle Lines")



Joe Louis vs Billy Conn (I)



Comments

  1. Eric 12:31pm, 06/19/2013

    A 170lb heavyweight champ. Some sources say Conn actually weighed less than 170lbs. As great as both Louis and Conn were, for the life of me, I can’t see a 170lb fighter contending with any heavyweight of today. It’s hard for me to imagine a 170lb fighter even besting a 185lb Marciano or a Floyd Patterson for that matter, no matter how skilled the lighter fighter happens to have been.

