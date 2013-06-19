Joe Louis was 49-1. Billy Conn was 59-10-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

“Man, I loaned you my title for twelve rounds and you couldn’t keep it.”—Joe Louis to Billy Conn

“What’s the sense of being Irish if you can’t be dumb every now and then?”—Billy Conn after being KO’d by Joe Louis

On June 18, 1941 at the Polo Grounds, New York City heavyweight champion of the world Joe Louis, originally from LaFayette, Alabama, defended his title against light heavyweight Billy Conn, aka the Pittsburgh Kid, from East Liberty, Pennsylvania. The Brown Bomber was 49-1 coming in. Conn was 59-10-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…