This bout was as full of surprises as it was full of flush punches. Check out this classic.

On December 5, 1947 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, long reigning heavyweight champion Joe Louis, from Detroit via LaFayette, Alabama, defended his crown against Jersey Joe Walcott, the trickster from Merchantville, New Jersey. Louis was 56-1, his only loss coming at the hands of Max Schmeling (later avenged) way back in 1936. Walcott was 44-11-2, a record that doesn’t do justice to his otherworldly skills. This bout was as full of surprises as it was full of flush punches. Check it out. It’s a classic not to be missed…