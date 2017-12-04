Joe Louis vs. Jersey Joe Walcott

By Boxing News on December 4, 2017
Joe Louis vs. Jersey Joe Walcott
This bout was as full of surprises as it was full of flush punches. Check out this classic.

On December 5, 1947 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, long reigning heavyweight champion Joe Louis, from Detroit via LaFayette, Alabama, defended his crown against Jersey Joe Walcott, the trickster from Merchantville, New Jersey. Louis was 56-1, his only loss coming at the hands of Max Schmeling (later avenged) way back in 1936. Walcott was 44-11-2, a record that doesn’t do justice to his otherworldly skills. This bout was as full of surprises as it was full of flush punches. Check it out. It’s a classic not to be missed…

Joe Louis vs Jersey Joe Walcott, I



Tags: Joe Louis Jersey Walcott December 5th 1947 history

Fighter's Info

  • Joe Louis

  • Jersey Walcott

Real Name Joseph Louis Barrow
Origin LaFayette, Alabama, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1914.05.13 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W66+L3+D0=69
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Trainer Jack Blackburn

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1951.10.26 Rocky Marciano 37-0-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1951.08.15 Jimmy Bivins 78-20-1 W(UD) 10/10
1951.08.01 Cesar Brion 31-5-0 W(UD) 10/10
1951.06.15 Lee Savold 100-40-5 W(KO) 6/15
1951.05.02 Omelio Agramonte 40-11-0 W(UD) 10/10
1951.02.23 Andy Walker 17-8-7 W(TKO) 10/10

