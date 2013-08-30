Joe Louis vs. Tommy Farr
By Boxing News on August 29, 2017
On August 30, 1937 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, heavyweight champion Joe Louis, from Detroit by way of LaFayette, Alabama, defended his crown against British Isles heavyweight champion Tommy Farr, from Blaenclydach, Wales. Louis was 32-1 coming in. Farr was 66-20-13. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Jan Swart 12:36pm, 08/30/2013
Looking at Joe louis’ record above: wasn’t the loss to Marciano a KO? I see it listed as TKO. If the referee doesn’t count to ten, but the beaten fighter is down for 10 seconds plus, shouldn’t it be a clean KO regardless? Thanks.