On August 30, 1937 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, heavyweight champion Joe Louis, from Detroit by way of LaFayette, Alabama, defended his crown against British Isles heavyweight champion Tommy Farr, from Blaenclydach, Wales. Louis was 32-1 coming in. Farr was 66-20-13. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

