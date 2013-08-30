Joe Louis vs. Tommy Farr

By Boxing News on August 29, 2017
Joe Louis vs. Tommy Farr
Louis was 32-1 coming in. Farr was 66-20-13. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On August 30, 1937 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, heavyweight champion Joe Louis, from Detroit by way of LaFayette, Alabama, defended his crown against British Isles heavyweight champion Tommy Farr, from Blaenclydach, Wales. Louis was 32-1 coming in. Farr was 66-20-13. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Joe Louis vs Tommy Farr



Comments

  1. Jan Swart 12:36pm, 08/30/2013

    Looking at Joe louis’ record above: wasn’t the loss to Marciano a KO? I see it listed as TKO. If the referee doesn’t count to ten, but the beaten fighter is down for 10 seconds plus, shouldn’t it be a clean KO regardless? Thanks.

Fighter's Info

  • Joe Louis

  • Tommy Farr

Real Name Joseph Louis Barrow
Origin LaFayette, Alabama, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1914.05.13 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W66+L3+D0=69
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Trainer Jack Blackburn

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1951.10.26 Rocky Marciano 37-0-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1951.08.15 Jimmy Bivins 78-20-1 W(UD) 10/10
1951.08.01 Cesar Brion 31-5-0 W(UD) 10/10
1951.06.15 Lee Savold 100-40-5 W(KO) 6/15
1951.05.02 Omelio Agramonte 40-11-0 W(UD) 10/10
1951.02.23 Andy Walker 17-8-7 W(TKO) 10/10

