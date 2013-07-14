Joe Louis—America’s Hero Betrayed

By Boxing News on February 14, 2019
Joe Louis—America’s Hero Betrayed
We need only ask ourselves where boxing be today were it not for the great Joe Louis.

The story of Joe Louis is a quintessential American story. Sandwiched between the controversial Jack Johnson and Muhammad Ali, Louis was one of the greatest yet least controversial heavyweights of all time. This superb documentary traces the career of Joe Louis within the context of American racial consciousness. His difficulty getting big fights early in his career, the pride of African Americans in his accomplishments, the shift of white perception toward Louis when Hitler came to power, and the hounding of Louis by the IRS for 15 years are chronicled in depth. It’s not always a happy tale, but it is always a boxing tale. We need only ask ourselves where boxing would be today were it not for the great Joe Louis…

.

Joe Louis - America's Hero Betrayed (Documentary)



