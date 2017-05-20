Joel Casamayor vs. Jong-Kwon Baek

By Boxing News on May 20, 2017
On May 21, 2000 at Harrah’s Casino in Kansas City, Missouri, WBA super featherweight champion Jong-Kwon Baek, from Seoul, South Korea, defended his title against Joel Casamayor, from Miramar, Florida by way of Cuba. Both fighters were undefeated. Baek was 21-0. Casamayor was was 20-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Joel Casamayor vs Jong-Kwon Baek - Part 1/3



Joel Casamayor vs Jong-Kwon Baek - Part 2/3



Joel Casamayor vs Jong-Kwon Baek - Part 3/3



Tags: Joel Casamayor Jong-Kwon Baek May 21st 2000 history

Fighter's Info

  • Joel Casamayor

  • Jong-Kwon Baek

Real Name Joel Casamayor Johnson
Origin Guantanamo, Cuba
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.07.12 (46)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W38+L6+D1=45
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Jose Bonilla

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.11.12 Timothy Bradley Jr 27-0-0 L(TKO) 8/12
2011.03.11 Manuel Leyva 20-1-0 W(SD) 10/10
2010.07.31 Robert Guerrero 26-1-1 L(UD) 10/10
2009.11.06 Jason Davis 11-4-1 W(UD) 8/8
2008.09.13 Juan Manuel Marquez 48-4-1 L(TKO) 11/12
2008.03.22 Michael Katsidis 23-0-0 W(TKO) 10/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record