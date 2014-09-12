Joey Giardello vs. Dick Tiger III
Tiger was 47-14-3 at the time of the rematch. The always tough Giardello was 94-23-7.
On December 7th, 1963 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, middleweight champion Dick Tiger, from Amaigbo, Nigeria, defended his WBC and WBA titles against Joey Giardello, from Brooklyn, New York, in the third of their four fights. They split their first two fight, both fought in 1979. Tiger, who was 47-14-3 at the time of the rematch, had just finished a trio of bouts with Gene Fullmer. The always tough Giardello was 94-23-7. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Thomas ODEMWINGIE 02:53am, 12/07/2016
You state in the introduction to the foregoing videos:
But the first two fights actually took place in 1959!
ch. 11:30am, 12/09/2014
i sat with my dad in atlantic city convention hall that night and witnessed one of giardello’s greatest performances. Thanks Dad for the tickets for my 17th birthday present !