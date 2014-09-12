Tiger was 47-14-3 at the time of the rematch. The always tough Giardello was 94-23-7.

On December 7th, 1963 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, middleweight champion Dick Tiger, from Amaigbo, Nigeria, defended his WBC and WBA titles against Joey Giardello, from Brooklyn, New York, in the third of their four fights. They split their first two fight, both fought in 1979. Tiger, who was 47-14-3 at the time of the rematch, had just finished a trio of bouts with Gene Fullmer. The always tough Giardello was 94-23-7. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…