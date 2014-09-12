Joey Giardello vs. Dick Tiger III

By Boxing News on December 6, 2017
Joey Giardello vs. Dick Tiger III
Tiger was 47-14-3 at the time of the rematch. The always tough Giardello was 94-23-7.

On December 7th, 1963 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, middleweight champion Dick Tiger, from Amaigbo, Nigeria, defended his WBC and WBA titles against Joey Giardello, from Brooklyn, New York, in the third of their four fights. They split their first two fight, both fought in 1979. Tiger, who was 47-14-3 at the time of the rematch, had just finished a trio of bouts with Gene Fullmer. The always tough Giardello was 94-23-7. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Joey Giardello | Dick Tiger III 1/4



Joey Giardello | Dick Tiger III 2/4



Joey Giardello | Dick Tiger III 3/4



Joey Giardello | Dick Tiger III 4/4



Tags: Joey Giardello Dick Tiger December 7th 1963 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Thomas ODEMWINGIE 02:53am, 12/07/2016

    You state in the introduction to the foregoing videos:

    “On December 7th, 1963 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, middleweight champion Dick Tiger, from Amaigbo, Nigeria, defended his WBC and WBA titles against Joey Giardello, from Brooklyn, New York, in the third of their four fights. They split their first two fight, both fought in 1979.”

    But the first two fights actually took place in 1959!

  2. ch. 11:30am, 12/09/2014

    i sat with my dad in atlantic city convention hall that night and witnessed one of giardello’s greatest performances. Thanks Dad for the tickets for my 17th birthday present !

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Joey Giardello

  • Dick Tiger

Real Name Carmine Tilelli
Origin Brooklyn, New York, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1930.07.16 (87)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W101+L26+D7=135
Height 5 feet 10 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1967.11.06 Jack Rodgers 23-0-0 W(SD) 10/10
1967.05.22 Jack Rodgers 21-0-0 L(UD) 10/10
1966.12.05 Nate Collins 10-10-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1966.09.22 Cash White 3-7-0 W(UD) 10/10
1965.10.21 Dick Tiger 51-16-3 L(UD) 15/15
1965.04.23 Gil Diaz 14-12-3 W(PTS) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record