On December 14, 1964 at Convention Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WBC/WBA middleweight champion Joey Giardello, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, defended the titles he won from Dick Tiger a year earlier against the always dangerous Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, from Clifton, New Jersey. Giardello had fought everyone and was 97-23-7 going in. Carter, who still had two years of freedom and fighting ahead of him, was 20-4. The bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…

