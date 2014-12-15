Joey Giardello vs. Rubin “Hurricane” Carter

By Boxing News on December 13, 2016
On December 14, 1964 at Convention Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WBC/WBA middleweight champion Joey Giardello, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, defended the titles he won from Dick Tiger a year earlier against the always dangerous Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, from Clifton, New Jersey. Giardello had fought everyone and was 97-23-7 going in. Carter, who still had two years of freedom and fighting ahead of him, was 20-4. The bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Joey Giardello vs Rueben 'Hurricane' Carter



Comments

  1. Eric 05:39am, 12/15/2015

    The fight that Hollyweird LIED about on video for all to see.

  2. ch. 12:32pm, 12/15/2014

    Got to see this one for free. When word was flashed that all the $3 seats were sold out, my friends and I and several hundred others just stormed the doors and the helpless doormen had no chance. Also saw the Giardello -Sugar Ray Robinson bout the same way with almost the exact scenario (again they claimed the $3 seats were gone and us impoverished Philly fight fans took the matter personally.

Fighter's Info

  • Joey Giardello

  • Rubin Carter

Real Name Carmine Tilelli
Origin Brooklyn, New York, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1930.07.16 (86)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W101+L26+D7=135
Height 5 feet 10 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1967.11.06 Jack Rodgers 23-0-0 W(SD) 10/10
1967.05.22 Jack Rodgers 21-0-0 L(UD) 10/10
1966.12.05 Nate Collins 10-10-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1966.09.22 Cash White 3-7-0 W(UD) 10/10
1965.10.21 Dick Tiger 51-16-3 L(UD) 15/15
1965.04.23 Gil Diaz 14-12-3 W(PTS) 10/10

