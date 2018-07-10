John Docherty signs with Hearn

By Cain Bradley on July 10, 2018
He was probably in position for a place on the Olympic team. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Eddie Hearn signed another GB boxer today as he announced John Docherty was turning professional. The Scottish fighter won bronze at the Commonwealth Games, defeating English fighter Ben Whittaker. He was probably in pole position for a place on the Olympic team having also defeated Jordan Reynolds. He will box for Tony Sims at Super Middleweight.

