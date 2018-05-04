Molina was 52-6. Juan Lazcano was 26-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 5, 2001 at Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas, NABF/IBA super featherweight champion John Molina, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, defended his title against Juan Lazcano, from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Molina was 52-6 coming in. Lazcano was 26-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…