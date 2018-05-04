John Molina vs. Juan Lazcano

By Boxing News on May 4, 2018
John Molina vs. Juan Lazcano
On May 5, 2001 at Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas, NABF/IBA super featherweight champion John Molina, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, defended his title against Juan Lazcano, from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Molina was 52-6 coming in. Lazcano was 26-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Juan Lazcano | John John Molina 1/5



Juan Lazcano | John John Molina 2/5



Juan Lazcano | John John Molina 3/5



Juan Lazcano | John John Molina 4/5



Juan Lazcano | John John Molina 5/5



Tags: john molina Juan Lazcano May 5th 2001 history

Fighter's Info

  • John Molina

  • Juan Lazcano

Real Name Juan A. Molina
Origin Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.03.17 (53)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W52+L7+D0=59
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Trainer Jose Martinez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.05.05 Juan Lazcano 26-2-1 L(TKO) 11/12
2000.11.11 Ben Tackie 21-1-0 W(SD) 10/10
2000.05.12 Emanuel Augustus 21-15-4 W(UD) 10/10
2000.02.16 Juan Suarez 16-3-2 W(TKO) 8/12
1999.11.14 Manuel Garnica 19-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
1999.10.20 Javier Carmona 21-5-0 W(KO) 1/10

