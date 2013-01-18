On January 6, 1970 at Metropolitan Gym in Tokyo, Japan, WBC featherweight champion Johnny Famechon, from Melbourne, Australia via Paris, France, fought former WBC/WBA bantamweight champion Fighting Harada from Tokyo, Japan a second time. Their first fight was five months earlier at Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Famechon won the decision on points. Going into the rematch, Famechon was 54-4-6, Harada was 55-6, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

