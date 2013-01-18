Johnny Famechon vs. Fighting Harada II
By Boxing News on January 5, 2018
Famechon was 54-4-6, Harada was 55-6, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On January 6, 1970 at Metropolitan Gym in Tokyo, Japan, WBC featherweight champion Johnny Famechon, from Melbourne, Australia via Paris, France, fought former WBC/WBA bantamweight champion Fighting Harada from Tokyo, Japan a second time. Their first fight was five months earlier at Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Famechon won the decision on points. Going into the rematch, Famechon was 54-4-6, Harada was 55-6, and the fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Your Name 07:56pm, 01/08/2015
TAKE THE FIRST STEP!
Are you Between 17 and 33 years of age?
Have you always been curious about Boxing but never taken the plunge?
From January 5th – January 30th, The Boxing Shop’s Head Coach Gareth Williams will be running 1 month of training for all those who want to give it a go.
http://www.theboxingshop.com.au/brisbane-boxing-news/take-the-first-step/
nicolas 07:13pm, 01/08/2014
they finally have the correct video up there, the rematch which came some I believe five months later. I have seen both of these fights on youtube about a year ago, and while the first one the picture quality was not so great, I thought Harada won that fist fight. What was amazing was what a difference five months made, a dominating Famechon in this fight. One of the biggest problems I think Harada had, which was mentioned earlier about Japanese fighters, they just came tearing in, without much defense, blocking punches with ones head.
Flea Man 05:03am, 01/18/2013
I think the above video (black and White) is the first bout with Famechon, where Pep bowed to local fans and robbed Harada.
I may be wrong but I think the only footage of Famechon-Harada is in glorious technicolour.
Bodyshots 10:05pm, 01/11/2013
first time i’ve ever seen Harada in action. what an energizer typhoon he was. although, i kept on expecting a KD as a consequence of his hard-charging style. he reminded me of an Arce with amazing reflexes, hand, and footspeed. i’m glad i finally got to see him. a real tasmanian devil . . . (in hot-pants).
Sean Curtin 03:46am, 01/11/2013
Remember that fight well, Harada was stuck up as he won the fight, the rematch was a better fight but Harada had seen better days especially when he fought Jofre he was at his best .
Willie Pep did a good job as the referee.