Johnny Tapia was 36-0-2. Soto was 45-3-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 17, 1996 at the Sports Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, WBO super flyweight champion Johnny Tapia, aka Mi Vida Loca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, defended his title against former South American flyweight champion Hugo Rafael Soto, from Catamarca, Argentina. Tapia was undefeated at 36-0-2 coming in. Soto was 45-3-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…