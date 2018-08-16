Johnny Tapia vs. Hugo Rafael Soto

By Boxing News on August 16, 2018
Johnny Tapia was 36-0-2. Soto was 45-3-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 17, 1996 at the Sports Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, WBO super flyweight champion Johnny Tapia, aka Mi Vida Loca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, defended his title against former South American flyweight champion Hugo Rafael Soto, from Catamarca, Argentina.

Johnny Tapia - Hugo Rafael Soto



Fighter's Info

  • Johnny Tapia

  • Hugo Rafael Soto

Real Name John Lee Tapia
Origin Albuquerque New Mexico USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.02.13 (51)
Rated at Super Flyweight
W-L-D W59+L5+D2=66
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 65 inches
Trainer Sergio Chavez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.06.04 Mauricio Pastrana 35-15-2 W(UD) 8/8
2010.09.24 Jose Alonso 32-14-2 W(TKO) 4/10
2010.03.06 Jorge Alberto Reyes 21-28-3 W(TKO) 4/
2007.02.23 Evaristo Primero 14-9-1 W(MD) 10/10
2005.09.16 Sandro Marcos 23-13-2 L(KO) 2/10
2005.04.15 Frankie Archuleta 24-4-1 W(UD) 10/10

