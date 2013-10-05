Johnny Tapia vs. Roland Gomez

By Boxing News on May 9, 2017
Johnny Tapia vs. Roland Gomez
Tapia was 16-0 coming in. Gomez was 21-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 10, 1990 at Harrah’s Tahoe in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Johnny Tapia, aka Mi Vida Loca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, fought Roland Gomez, from Corpus Christi, Texas, for the USBA super flyweight title. Tapia was undefeated at 16-0 coming in. Gomez was 21-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Johnny Tapia vs Gomez



Tags: Johnny Tapia Roland Gomez May 10th 1990 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Leigh 11:45pm, 05/10/2013

    Loved john’s style a leave it all in ring guy, only john could win their first world title on a diet of dr pepper and snickers bars .He’s biggest fight was life itself and the battle against himself ,Teresa can hold her head high for what she did for her husband,thanks for the memory’s John especially the night at York hall bethnal green .

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Johnny Tapia

  • Roland Gomez

Real Name John Lee Tapia
Origin Albuquerque New Mexico USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.02.13 (50)
Rated at Super Flyweight
W-L-D W59+L5+D2=66
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 65 inches
Trainer Sergio Chavez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.06.04 Mauricio Pastrana 35-15-2 W(UD) 8/8
2010.09.24 Jose Alonso 32-14-2 W(TKO) 4/10
2010.03.06 Jorge Alberto Reyes 21-28-3 W(TKO) 4/
2007.02.23 Evaristo Primero 14-9-1 W(MD) 10/10
2005.09.16 Sandro Marcos 23-13-2 L(KO) 2/10
2005.04.15 Frankie Archuleta 24-4-1 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record