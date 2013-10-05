On May 10, 1990 at Harrah’s Tahoe in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Johnny Tapia, aka Mi Vida Loca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, fought Roland Gomez, from Corpus Christi, Texas, for the USBA super flyweight title. Tapia was undefeated at 16-0 coming in. Gomez was 21-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

