Johnny Tapia vs. Roland Gomez
By Boxing News on May 9, 2017
On May 10, 1990 at Harrah’s Tahoe in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Johnny Tapia, aka Mi Vida Loca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, fought Roland Gomez, from Corpus Christi, Texas, for the USBA super flyweight title. Tapia was undefeated at 16-0 coming in. Gomez was 21-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Leigh 11:45pm, 05/10/2013
Loved john’s style a leave it all in ring guy, only john could win their first world title on a diet of dr pepper and snickers bars .He’s biggest fight was life itself and the battle against himself ,Teresa can hold her head high for what she did for her husband,thanks for the memory’s John especially the night at York hall bethnal green .