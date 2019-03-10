Monaghan was unable to work his way inside and ate punches like there was no tomorrow.

Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, former British and current Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Callum Johnson (18-1, 13 KOs), the 33-year-old slugger from Boston, Lincolnshire, England, bounced back from his only loss, to Artur Beterbiev in his last fight, by stopping hard-as-nails Sean Monaghan (29-3, 17 KOs), the Fighting Pride of Long Beach, New York, 23 seconds into the third round of a scheduled 10-rounder.

Johnson took charge in the opening round, landing heavy shots upstairs and down, while drawing first blood from a cut over Monaghan’s left eye. The pummeling continued in round two. Monaghan tried and failed to get inside. Neither his body nor Johnson would cooperate. He was dropped twice in the round, first by a counter right hand and then by two rights followed by a hook. Monaghan beat the count both times, there’s no quit in the rugged Irishman, and was saved by the bell. He weaved his way to the corner, now also bleeding from his nose and mouth.

The referee, ringside physician, or his corner should have stopped it then and there. Johnson had punched the fight right out of him, but no one did a thing, the result being he took a dozen unnecessary shots before the ref , who did a good (or bad) impersonation of Ruby Goldstein, finally stepped in and waved it off.

Thirty-seven-year-old Monaghan has now lost three of his last four fights.