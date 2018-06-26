Callum Johnson stopped Frank Buglioni in his return from injury to win the British Title.

Eddie Hearn announced the Callum Johnson (17-0) will challenge IBF Light-Heavyweight Champion Artur Beterbiev (12-0) on October 6th in USA. It will be screened as one of Matchroom’s first DAZN shows. Johnson showed his immense talent when stopping Frank Buglioni in his return from injury in the first round to win the British Title. Johnson has chosen to take a huge risk, stepping up to take on a highly rated, undefeated world champion. Beterbiev won the world title when stopping Enrico Koelling in the final round, meaning he has stopped every opponent he ever fought.