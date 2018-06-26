Johnson vs. Beterbiev announced

By Cain Bradley on June 26, 2018
Callum Johnson stopped Frank Buglioni in his return from injury to win the British Title.

Callum Johnson (17-0) will challenge IBF Light-Heavyweight Champion Artur Beterbiev (12-0) on October 6th…

Eddie Hearn announced the Callum Johnson (17-0) will challenge IBF Light-Heavyweight Champion Artur Beterbiev (12-0) on October 6th in USA. It will be screened as one of Matchroom’s first DAZN shows. Johnson showed his immense talent when stopping Frank Buglioni in his return from injury in the first round to win the British Title. Johnson has chosen to take a huge risk, stepping up to take on a highly rated, undefeated world champion. Beterbiev won the world title when stopping Enrico Koelling in the final round, meaning he has stopped every opponent he ever fought.

Fighter's Info

  • Callum Johnson

  • Artur Beterbiev

Origin Boston Lincolnshire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1985.08.20 (33)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W12+L0+D0=12

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.11 Jose Manuel Iglesias 8-3-0 W(KO) 1/6x3
2015.03.07 Bartlomiej Grafka 11-14-1 W(TKO) 2/8
2014.11.07 Josef Obeslo 5-18-3 W(TKO) 1/6x3
2014.10.04 Luke Allon 4-3-0 W(TKO) 3/6x3
2014.06.27 Nathan King 14-22-0 W(PTS) 4/4x3
2014.05.17 Egidijus Kakstys 4-20-2 W(TKO) 2/4

