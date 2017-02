On January 30, 2010 at Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, former WBC/WBO light flyweight champion Jorge Arce, from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, fought Angky Angkotta, from Ambon, Indonesia, for the vacant WBO super flyweight title. Arce was 52-6-1 at the time. Angkotta was 24-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…