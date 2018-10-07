Arce was 40-3-1 going in, Hussein was 28-2, and this bout is not for the faint of heart.

On October 8, 2005 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, flyweight sensation Jorge Arce, from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, fought Hussein Hussein from Sydney, Australia. The two men had fought seven months earlier in a WBC flyweight title eliminator, and Arce eliminated Hussein via TKO10. But one good fight deserves another and the rematch did not disappoint. Arce was 40-3-1 going in, Hussein was 28-2, and as the above photo indicates, this bout is not for the faint of heart…