Vic Darchinyan vs. Jorge Arce

By Boxing News on February 6, 2017
Vic Darchinyan vs. Jorge Arce
Vic Darchinyan was 31-1-1. Arce was 51-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 7th, 2009 at Honda Center, Anaheim, California, unified super flyweight champion Vic “Raging Bull” Darchinyan, from Vanadzor, Armenia, defended his WBC/WBA/IBF titles against former WBC super flyweight champion Jorge Arce, from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Darchinyan was 31-1-1 coming in. Arce was 51-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Vic Darchinyan vs Jorge Arce



Tags: Jorge Arce Vic Darchinyan February 7th 2009 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Vic Darchinyan

  • Jorge Arce

Real Name Vakhtang Darchinyan
Origin Vanadzor Armenia
Date of Birth(Age) 1976.01.07 (41)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W40+L8+D1=49
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 65 inches
Trainer Jeff Fenech

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.06 Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar 26-1-0 L(KO) 8/12
2015.02.07 Juan Jimenez 19-8-0 W(TKO) 9/10
2014.05.31 Nicholas Walters 22-0-0 L(KO) 5/12
2013.11.09 Nonito Donaire 31-2-0 L(TKO) 9/10
2013.05.11 Javier Gallo 18-6-1 W(TKO) 4/10
2012.09.29 Luis Orlando Del Valle 16-0-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record