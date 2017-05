Jorge Castro vs. Derrick Harmon

By Boxing News on May 25, 2017

Jorge Castro was 128-10-3. Harmon was 24-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.



On May 26, 2005 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, WBA Fedelatin light heavyweight champion Jorge Castro, from Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz, Argentina, defended his title against Derrick Harmon, from Evanston, Illinois. Castro was 128-10-3 coming in. Harmon was 24-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Jorge Fernando "Locomotora" Castro vs. Derrick "Royalty" Harmon 1ª parte