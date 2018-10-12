Castro and Johnson were very evenly matched, which always makes for a great fight.

On October 13, 1995 at Estadio Socios Fundadores in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut, Argentina, WBA middleweight champion Jorge Castro defended his title against Houston’s Reggie Johnson. The fight was rematch of a fight they had 14 months earlier and ended in a split decision in favor of Castro. The champion, aka Locomotora, was 97-4-2 going into the rematch. The challenger was 35-4-1. These two men were evenly matched, which always makes for a great fight….