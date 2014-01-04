Lloyd Honeyghan vs. Jorge Vaca
By Boxing News on March 28, 2018
On March 29, 1988 at The Arena, in London, England, WBA welterweight champion Jorge Vaca, from Guadalajara, Mexico,defended his title against Lloyd Honeyghan, originally from St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. Vaca was 43-5-1. Honeyghan 31-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Lee 02:49pm, 04/01/2014
Lloyd boxed better than I remembered in this rematch of their first tussle-until the end that is when he started to shovel the punches in.
It worked for him on this occasion but was a pretty hopeless strategy against the defensive master Marlon Starling.
Lloyd’s trouble was that the Curry fight and the Bumphus/Hatcher blowouts led him him to believe he could steam roll every one and he pretty much neglected the solid skills that had brought him to world level. Still his place in boxing history is assured even if only for that incredible night in Atlantic City when he truly shocked the world by beating up the perceived p4p number ! at the time.