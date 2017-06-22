Ricky Hatton vs. Jose Luis Castillo

By Boxing News on June 22, 2017
Ricky Hatton vs. Jose Luis Castillo
On June 23, 2007 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ricky “Hitman” Hatton, from Manchester, England, fought Jose Luis Castillo, from Empalme, Sonora, Mexico, for the IBO/WBC International light welterweight title. Hatton was undefeated at 42-0 coming in. Castillo was 55-7-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Ricky Hatton vs Jose Luis Castillo



Fighter's Info

  • Jose Luis Castillo

  • Ricky Hatton

Origin Empalme Sonora Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.12.14 (44)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W66+L13+D1=80
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Tiburcio Garcia

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.28 Ruslan Provodnikov 23-3-0 L(TKO) 5/12
2014.05.30 Jose Luis Payan 9-1-1 W(TKO) 5/
2014.03.21 Felix Bojorquez 16-6-1 W(TKO) 5/10
2013.02.01 Antwone Smith 22-4-1 L(UD) 10/10
2012.07.13 Ivan Popoca 15-1-1 W(RTD) 8/10
2011.11.26 Sammy Ventura 26-21-0 W(TKO) 2/10

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record