Hatton was 42-0 coming in. Castillo was 55-7-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 23, 2007 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ricky “Hitman” Hatton, from Manchester, England, fought Jose Luis Castillo, from Empalme, Sonora, Mexico, for the IBO/WBC International light welterweight title. Hatton was undefeated at 42-0 coming in. Castillo was 55-7-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…