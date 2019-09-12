Ring Magazine awarded Ramirez vs. Rosario II Fight of the Year—and for good reason.

José Luis Ramirez and Edwin Rosario first fought on May 1, 1983, for the vacant WBC lightweight title. It was a close fight, and a terrific fight, but the UD went Rosario after 12. Rosario, from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, successfully defended his crown two times, setting up a rematch with Ramirez at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on Nov. 3, 1984. Ramirez was one tough Mexican, and his record at the time of the fight was 87-5. Rosario was still undefeated at 24-0. At the opening bell, the two fighters went at it and never let up. Ring Magazine awarded the rematch Fight of the Year—and for good reason…