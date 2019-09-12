José Luis Ramírez vs. Edwin Rosario II

By Boxing News on September 12, 2019
José Luis Ramírez vs. Edwin Rosario II
Ring Magazine awarded Ramirez vs. Rosario II Fight of the Year—and for good reason.

José Luis Ramirez and Edwin Rosario first fought on May 1, 1983, for the vacant WBC lightweight title. It was a close fight, and a terrific fight, but the UD went Rosario after 12. Rosario, from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, successfully defended his crown two times, setting up a rematch with Ramirez at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on Nov. 3, 1984. Ramirez was one tough Mexican, and his record at the time of the fight was 87-5. Rosario was still undefeated at 24-0. At the opening bell, the two fighters went at it and never let up. Ring Magazine awarded the rematch Fight of the Year—and for good reason…

Edwin Rosario | Jose Luis Ramirez II 1/2



Jose Luis Ramirez | Edwin Rosario II 2/2



Fighter's Info

  • José Luis Ramírez

  • Edwin Rosario

Origin Huatabampo, SO, Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1958.12.03 (61)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W102+L9+D0=111

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1990.03.24 Juan Martin Coggi 43-1-2 L(UD) 12/12
1989.08.20 Pernell Whitaker 18-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
1989.03.10 Juan Minaya 0-7-0 W(DQ) 5/8
1988.10.29 Julio Cesar Chavez 61-0-0 L(TD) 11/12
1988.03.12 Pernell Whitaker 15-0-0 W(SD) 12/12
1987.12.19 John Rafuse 15-6-0 W(KO) 4/

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record