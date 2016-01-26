Jose Napoles vs. John Stracey
By Boxing News on December 5, 2017
Napoles was 81-6 coming in. Stracey was 42-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On December 6, 1975 at Monumental Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, WBC welterweight champion Jose Napoles, from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, fought former WBC welterweight champion John Stracey, from Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom. Napoles was 81-6 coming in. Stracey was 42-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
pete rosario 09:31am, 01/26/2016
I am a huge boxing fan also a fight collector I’ve been at it since the early 80,s