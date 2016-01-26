On December 6, 1975 at Monumental Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, WBC welterweight champion Jose Napoles, from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, fought former WBC welterweight champion John Stracey, from Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom. Napoles was 81-6 coming in. Stracey was 42-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment