Jose Napoles vs. John Stracey

By Boxing News on December 5, 2017
Jose Napoles vs. John Stracey
Napoles was 81-6 coming in. Stracey was 42-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On December 6, 1975 at Monumental Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, WBC welterweight champion Jose Napoles, from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, fought former WBC welterweight champion John Stracey, from Bethnal Green, London, United Kingdom. Napoles was 81-6 coming in. Stracey was 42-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

John H. Stracey v Jose Napoles Part 1 of 3



John H. Stracey v Jose Napoles Part 2 of 3



John H. Stracey v Jose Napoles Part 3 of 3



Tags: Jose Napoles John Stracey December 6th 1975 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. pete rosario 09:31am, 01/26/2016

    I am a huge boxing fan also a fight collector I’ve been at it since the early 80,s

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Jose Napoles

  • John Stracey

Real Name Jose Angel Napoles
Origin Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
Date of Birth(Age) 1940.04.13 (77)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W81+L7+D0=88
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1975.12.06 John Stracey 42-3-1 L(TKO) 6/15
1975.07.12 Armando Muniz 36-9-1 W(UD) 15/15
1975.03.30 Armando Muniz 36-8-1 W(TD) 12/15
1974.12.14 Horacio Saldano 50-4-9 W(KO) 3/15
1974.08.03 Hedgemon Lewis 51-4-0 W(TKO) 9/15
1974.02.09 Carlos Monzon 79-3-8 L(RTD) 7/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record