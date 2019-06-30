The first round knockdown quickly devolved into a one-sided beatdown. (Ed Mulholland)

In Saturday’s co-main event at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, 27-year-old Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs), the former WBO heavyweight champion from Aukland, New Zealand, stopped 39-year-old Alex Leapai (32-8-4, 26 KOs), the one-time title challenger from Queensland, Australia, by way of Laulii, Samoa, at 2:18 of round 10 of a scheduled 12.

Much like the main event between Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki, which started with a first round knockdown which devolved into a one-sided beatdown, Parker had his way with Leapai, knocking the game but rusty Samoan, who peaked five and half years earlier, from pillar to post.

Leapai didn’t win a round. He didn’t win a minute of any round. But he is sturdy and can take a punch, as evidenced by Parker landing 53 percent of his power punches, while Leapai landed in single digits in total punches in every round.

With the victory, Parker has now won two in a row after suffering back-to-back losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018. Fighting Leapai is something an upcoming heavyweight like Joe Joyce might do, but he is unsuitable opposition for a self-respecting former champion.

But, said Parker after the bout, “I was pleased with my performance. It was my first fight in six months, and we got more rounds than I expected. But damn, he has a hard head.”

Hardheaded Leapai, given his age and condition, was less a step up than a step down from Parker’s last opponent, Alexander Flores. But the Kiwi is not about to be deterred.

“I want Dillian Whyte first, then Anthony Joshua,” Parker said. “After that, I would fight Andy Ruiz. I know that he thinks he won that fight. Big ups to him for winning his fight against AJ but if he wanted to settle his score, I’d do it.”